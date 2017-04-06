|
Guns N' Roses To Mix Things Up On Upcoming Tour Leg
.
Guns N' Roses will be mixing things up when it comes to the support acts on their forthcoming European leg of their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour this spring and summer. Instead of tapping one or two bands to open for them on the entire trek, the band has announced a variety of bands that will be joining them at the various tour stops. Former Motorhead guitarist led Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, The Darkness, Biffy Clyro, Wolfmother, The Kills, Backyard Babies, former Hanoi Rocks' frontman Michael Monroe, Killing Joke, Virgin, Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan, Otherkin and Tyler Bryant have all been confirmed for specific shows. The European leg of the tour featuring original frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan is scheduled to kick off on May 27th at Slane Castle in Dublin and will wrap up on July 15th at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv. Not In This Lifetime... European Tour Dates:
Instead of tapping one or two bands to open for them on the entire trek, the band has announced a variety of bands that will be joining them at the various tour stops.
Former Motorhead guitarist led Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, The Darkness, Biffy Clyro, Wolfmother, The Kills, Backyard Babies, former Hanoi Rocks' frontman Michael Monroe, Killing Joke, Virgin, Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan, Otherkin and Tyler Bryant have all been confirmed for specific shows.
The European leg of the tour featuring original frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan is scheduled to kick off on May 27th at Slane Castle in Dublin and will wrap up on July 15th at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv.
Not In This Lifetime... European Tour Dates:
• Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album
• Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced
• Letterman Replacing Neil Young At Pearl Jam Rock Hall Induction
• How Slipknot's Corey Taylor Ended Up On New Korn Album
• Video Of Metallica Full Lollapalooza Argentina Set Goes Online
• Beatles Reveal Details For 'Sgt Pepper' Reissues
• Warren Haynes Leads Little Feat Tribute Concert Event
• Dead To Fall Reunite, Announce Live Shows And New Music
• Ride Expand Tour In Support Of Comeback Album
• Grateful Dead Theatrical Event Includes New Documentary Preview
• Game Theory's Final Album Expanded For Deluxe Reissue
• Kataklysm Announce U.S. Tour With In Flames
• Die So Fluid Stream New Song 'Bittersweet'
• Krokus' Chris von Rohr Featured On The Rock Brigade
• Oceano Stream New Song 'The Great Tribulation'
• Toadies Release Their Version Of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'
• Weezer Star Streams The Relationship's New Single
• B.o.B Releases '4 Lit' Video Featuring T.I. and Ty Dolla Sign
• David Childers Releases 'Radio Moscow' Video
• Free Merle Haggard Tribute Concert After Party Announced
• Anna Meredith Releases 'Dowager' Video
• The War On Peace Streaming New Song 'Fear Of Loss'
• Sleeptalk Release Video For 'The Feeling' Featuring Rouxx
• Catch Prichard Streams New Song 'Don't Want It'
• Twenty One Pilots Sell Out The Tour de Columbus
• Air Announce Their First American Tour Since 2010
• Mastodon Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
• Halsey Releases 'Now Or Never' Video
• Foster The People Announce Summer Tour Dates
• Bee Gees Announce Timeless Collection, Night Fever Anniversary Reissue
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.