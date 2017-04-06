Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Guns N' Roses To Mix Things Up On Upcoming Tour Leg
04-06-2017
Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses will be mixing things up when it comes to the support acts on their forthcoming European leg of their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour this spring and summer.

Instead of tapping one or two bands to open for them on the entire trek, the band has announced a variety of bands that will be joining them at the various tour stops.

Former Motorhead guitarist led Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, The Darkness, Biffy Clyro, Wolfmother, The Kills, Backyard Babies, former Hanoi Rocks' frontman Michael Monroe, Killing Joke, Virgin, Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan, Otherkin and Tyler Bryant have all been confirmed for specific shows.

The European leg of the tour featuring original frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan is scheduled to kick off on May 27th at Slane Castle in Dublin and will wrap up on July 15th at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv.

Not In This Lifetime... European Tour Dates:
05/27 - Slane Castle - Dublin, Ie - With Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan, Otherkin
05/30 - Estadio San Mames - Bilbao, Es - With Mark Lanegan, Tyler Bryant
06/02 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Pt - With Mark Lanegan, Tyler Bryant
06/04 - Estadio Vicente Calderon - Madrid, Es - With Mark Lanegan, Tyler Bryant
06/07 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Ch - With The Darkness, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons
06/10 - Autodromo Internazionale Enzo E Dino Ferrrari - Imola, It - With The Darkness, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons
06/13 - Olympiastadion - Munich, De - With The Kills, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons
06/16 - London Stadium - London, Gb - With The Kills, Tyler Bryant
06/17 - London Stadium - London, Gb - With The Kills, Tyler Bryant
06/20 - Stadion Energa Gdansk - Gdansk, Pl - With Killing Joke, Virgin
06/22 - Messe - Hannover, De - With Killing Joke, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons
06/24 - Werchter Classic - Werchter, Be - With The Pretenders, Wolfmother, Channel Zero, Fleddy Melcully
06/27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Dk - With Biffy Clyro, Backyard Babies -
06/29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Se - With The Darkness, Backyard Babies
07/01 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Fi - With The Darkness, Michael Monroe
07/04 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Cz - With Biffy Clyro
07/07 - Stade De France - Paris, Fr - With Biffy Clyro, Tyler Bryant
07/10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, At - With Wolfmother, Tyler Bryant
07/12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Nl - With Biffy Clyro, Tyler Bryant
07/15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Il - With Tyler Bryant

