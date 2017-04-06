Guns N' Roses To Mix Things Up On Upcoming Tour Leg

Instead of tapping one or two bands to open for them on the entire trek, the band has announced a variety of bands that will be joining them at the various tour stops.

Former Motorhead guitarist led Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, The Darkness, Biffy Clyro, Wolfmother, The Kills, Backyard Babies, former Hanoi Rocks' frontman Michael Monroe, Killing Joke, Virgin, Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan, Otherkin and Tyler Bryant have all been confirmed for specific shows.

The European leg of the tour featuring original frontman Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan is scheduled to kick off on May 27th at Slane Castle in Dublin and will wrap up on July 15th at Hayarkon Park in Tel Aviv.

Not In This Lifetime... European Tour Dates:

05/27 - Slane Castle - Dublin, Ie - With Royal Blood, Mark Lanegan, Otherkin

05/30 - Estadio San Mames - Bilbao, Es - With Mark Lanegan, Tyler Bryant

06/02 - Passeio Martimo De Alges - Lisbon, Pt - With Mark Lanegan, Tyler Bryant

06/04 - Estadio Vicente Calderon - Madrid, Es - With Mark Lanegan, Tyler Bryant

06/07 - Letzigrund Stadium - Zurich, Ch - With The Darkness, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons

06/10 - Autodromo Internazionale Enzo E Dino Ferrrari - Imola, It - With The Darkness, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons

06/13 - Olympiastadion - Munich, De - With The Kills, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons

06/16 - London Stadium - London, Gb - With The Kills, Tyler Bryant

06/17 - London Stadium - London, Gb - With The Kills, Tyler Bryant

06/20 - Stadion Energa Gdansk - Gdansk, Pl - With Killing Joke, Virgin

06/22 - Messe - Hannover, De - With Killing Joke, Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons

06/24 - Werchter Classic - Werchter, Be - With The Pretenders, Wolfmother, Channel Zero, Fleddy Melcully

06/27 - Telia Parken - Copenhagen, Dk - With Biffy Clyro, Backyard Babies -

06/29 - Friends Arena - Stockholm, Se - With The Darkness, Backyard Babies

07/01 - Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto - Hämeenlinna, Fi - With The Darkness, Michael Monroe

07/04 - Letnany Airport - Prague, Cz - With Biffy Clyro

07/07 - Stade De France - Paris, Fr - With Biffy Clyro, Tyler Bryant

07/10 - Ernst Happel Stadium - Vienna, At - With Wolfmother, Tyler Bryant

07/12 - Goffertpark - Nijmegen, Nl - With Biffy Clyro, Tyler Bryant

07/15 - Hayarkon Park - Tel Aviv, Il - With Tyler Bryant