How Slipknot's Corey Taylor Ended Up On New Korn Album

Head was the featured guest on a recent episode of the WikiMetal podcast and went into details about the writing and recording of their most recent album "The Serenity Of Suffering" and also how Taylor came about appearing on it.

Welch said, "We started off me, Munky and Ray, the drummer, in the studio in Hollywood. We started writing rough song ideas - we did that for a month or two, and then we decided on a producer, Nick Rasculinecz and once we presented the songs that we messed around with in the studio, only like one or two of them… Like, one to three of those songs made it, the other ones got thrown in the trash. And so, I think that once we got Nick, we kind of started over, and then it was me, Nick, the producer, Munky and Ray mostly in the studio.

"And Jonathan would come down and listen to what we were doing and give his input, and then Fieldy would come down once in a while, because he has his kids, he has like three young kids, so when he's off he likes to be home with his kids. So he would just come once in a while and check things out, kind of add his opinion.

"But once we got the songs all written and recorded, Nick and John were doing vocals in Bakersfield, California, where Korn studio is, and I don't remember… I think Nick had the idea 'You know what will sound cool? It's Corey on this song.' And he goes 'What do you think about hitting him up to try it?' So we called him, and he just happened to be off the road for a couple of weeks - you know, that guy, Corey, he never stops touring. So he agreed to fly to Nashville and record come vocals, because Nick's studio is in Nashville. So he flew to Nashville, and I went in the studio with him, it was me, Nick and Corey, and Nick's assistant, Nathan - or Nick's engineer, Nathan. So yeah, I watched him do the vocals, and it was amazing. And we ate ice cream at a little restaurant you can't even imagine after, it was awesome. " Listen to the full episode here.