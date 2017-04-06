Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

How Slipknot's Corey Taylor Ended Up On New Korn Album
04-06-2017
.
Korn

Korn guitarist Brian Head Welch shared the story of how the band recruited Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman Corey Taylor to guest on their track "A Different World".

Head was the featured guest on a recent episode of the WikiMetal podcast and went into details about the writing and recording of their most recent album "The Serenity Of Suffering" and also how Taylor came about appearing on it.

Welch said, "We started off me, Munky and Ray, the drummer, in the studio in Hollywood. We started writing rough song ideas - we did that for a month or two, and then we decided on a producer, Nick Rasculinecz and once we presented the songs that we messed around with in the studio, only like one or two of them… Like, one to three of those songs made it, the other ones got thrown in the trash. And so, I think that once we got Nick, we kind of started over, and then it was me, Nick, the producer, Munky and Ray mostly in the studio.

"And Jonathan would come down and listen to what we were doing and give his input, and then Fieldy would come down once in a while, because he has his kids, he has like three young kids, so when he's off he likes to be home with his kids. So he would just come once in a while and check things out, kind of add his opinion.

"But once we got the songs all written and recorded, Nick and John were doing vocals in Bakersfield, California, where Korn studio is, and I don't remember… I think Nick had the idea 'You know what will sound cool? It's Corey on this song.' And he goes 'What do you think about hitting him up to try it?' So we called him, and he just happened to be off the road for a couple of weeks - you know, that guy, Corey, he never stops touring. So he agreed to fly to Nashville and record come vocals, because Nick's studio is in Nashville. So he flew to Nashville, and I went in the studio with him, it was me, Nick and Corey, and Nick's assistant, Nathan - or Nick's engineer, Nathan. So yeah, I watched him do the vocals, and it was amazing. And we ate ice cream at a little restaurant you can't even imagine after, it was awesome. " Listen to the full episode here.

advertisement

Korn Music, DVDs, Books and more

Korn T-shirts and Posters

More Korn News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


How Slipknot's Corey Taylor Ended Up On New Korn Album

Rammstein Announce New Release, Stone Sour and Korn Show

Korn And Stone Sour Announce Summer Tour

Slipknot, Korn, Nickelback Banned On Army Post?

Korn and Shinedown Lead Seether's Rise Above Fest Lineup

Korn Announce Intimate Tour With Animals As Leaders and Ded

Korn and Stone Sour Summer Tour Dates Leaked

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington and Korn's Head Going To Rock Camp

Some Korn Fans Getting Kornaments For Christmas

Korn Stars Do Surprise Jam With Tribute Band


More Stories for Korn

Korn Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses To Mix Things Up On Upcoming Tour Leg- Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced- more

Rush, Rolling Stones, Clapton, Led Zeppelin Lead TV Marathon- Classic Yes Reunion Speculation Addressed By Steve Howe- Ghost's Papa Emeritus Sued By Former Members- more

AC/DC Singer Lines Up Metallica, Led Zeppelin Stars For TV Series- Tool Add Even More Dates To North American Tour- Switchfoot and Lifehouse Teaming For Summer Tour- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran Reveals Fate Of His Game Of Thrones Character- Toadies Release Their Take On 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'- Weezer Star Streams The Relationship's New song- more

Twenty One Pilots Sell Out The Tour de Columbus- Air Announce Their First American Tour Since 2010- Mastodon Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- Halsey Releases 'Now Or Never' Video- more

Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris Stream New Song 'Craving You'- Jason Aldean Working On His Next Album- Miranda Lambert Makes County Music History- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses To Mix Things Up On Upcoming Tour Leg

Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced

Letterman Replacing Neil Young At Pearl Jam Rock Hall Induction

How Slipknot's Corey Taylor Ended Up On New Korn Album

Video Of Metallica Full Lollapalooza Argentina Set Goes Online

Beatles Reveal Details For 'Sgt Pepper' Reissues

Warren Haynes Leads Little Feat Tribute Concert Event

Dead To Fall Reunite, Announce Live Shows And New Music

Ride Expand Tour In Support Of Comeback Album

Grateful Dead Theatrical Event Includes New Documentary Preview

Game Theory's Final Album Expanded For Deluxe Reissue

Kataklysm Announce U.S. Tour With In Flames

Die So Fluid Stream New Song 'Bittersweet'

Krokus' Chris von Rohr Featured On The Rock Brigade

Oceano Stream New Song 'The Great Tribulation'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran Reveals The Fate Of His Game Of Thrones Character

Toadies Release Their Version Of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'

Weezer Star Streams The Relationship's New Single

B.o.B Releases '4 Lit' Video Featuring T.I. and Ty Dolla Sign

David Childers Releases 'Radio Moscow' Video

Free Merle Haggard Tribute Concert After Party Announced

Anna Meredith Releases 'Dowager' Video

The War On Peace Streaming New Song 'Fear Of Loss'

Sleeptalk Release Video For 'The Feeling' Featuring Rouxx

Catch Prichard Streams New Song 'Don't Want It'

Twenty One Pilots Sell Out The Tour de Columbus

Air Announce Their First American Tour Since 2010

Mastodon Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

Halsey Releases 'Now Or Never' Video

Foster The People Announce Summer Tour Dates

Bee Gees Announce Timeless Collection, Night Fever Anniversary Reissue

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.