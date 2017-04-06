Kataklysm Announce U.S. Tour With In Flames

The trek with In Flames is scheduled to kick off on May 4th in Rochester, NY at Anthology and will be wrapping up on May 25th in Dallas, TX at the Gas Monkey Bar & Grill.

Kataklysm will also be playing their own shows along the way and have announced the stand alone dates in Detroit (May 5th), Pittsburg (May 8th) and Philadelphia (May 9th).

Frontman Maurizio Iacono had this to say, "What better way to complete such an incredible and successful campaign for our latest record Of Ghosts And Gods, than being invited by In Flames to do a string of dates in the States with them!

"We are excited to return to the US for a short run with In Flames, coupled with a few headlining gigs and close off another chapter of our story. Right before this we will be hitting Latin America for a tour and visiting countries we have never played before such as Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia and more. We look forward to these last two tours in support of the Ghosts... album. Catch us live and don't miss the destructive power!"

In Flames Tour Dates:

05/04 - Rochester, NY - Anthology

05/07 - Knoxville, TN - The International

05/10 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

05/18 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

05/19 - Memphis, TN - New Daisy Theatre

05/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

05/22 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

05/24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theater

05/25 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

Kataklysm Only Tour Dates:

05/05 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

05/08 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

05/09 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge