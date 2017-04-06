Letterman Replacing Neil Young At Pearl Jam Rock Hall Induction

"Due to illness, Neil Young is regrettably no longer able to induct Pearl Jam at this Year's Induction Ceremony," said the Rock Hall in a statement Wednesday. "The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is thrilled that David Letterman has agreed to induct Pearl Jam this Friday night at the 32nd Annual Induction Ceremony."

No official statement regarding details of Young's health status has been released, but the Rock Hall did respond to a fan's comment on Twitter by saying, "It's great of David to step in and we're keeping Neil in our thoughts." Read more here.