Mallen Release 'Jack Of Cards' Video

Mallen had the following to say about the David Radahd (aka Johnny Rocker, Heavens Basement) produced track, "Groove filled riffs, sweeping melodic verses and punchy choruses. A song that tells the listener what we are all about."

Which is quite a change from the group's highest profile gig so far where they played a special unplugged set as an opening act during a show on Motley Crue's farewell tour. Watch the new video here.