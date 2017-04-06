Oceano Stream New Song 'The Great Tribulation'

The song can be streamed here and comes from the group's forthcoming album "Revelation". The new studio effort will be released on May 19th and is the follow up to their 2015 release "Ascendants".

The band kicked off their album release headline tour last night in Valparaiso, IN at Big Shots and they are being supported on the trek by Slaughter to Prevail, Aversions Crown, Spite, and No Zodiac.

The Revelation Tour Dates:

4/6 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave (Bar)

4/7 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

4/8 - Kansas City, KS - Aftershock

4/9 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

4/12 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

4/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Loading Dock

4/14 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

4/15 - Tacoma, WA - Real Art

4/16 - Portland, OR - Analog Theater

4/18 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

4/19 - Santa Cruz, CA - Atrium at Catalyst

4/20 - Los Angeles, CA - Whiskey

4/21 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

4/22 - San Diego, CA - Soma

4/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

4/25 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad

4/26 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective

4/27 - Dallas, TX - Dirty 30

4/28 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

4/29 - San Antonio, TX - Jack's Patio Bar

4/30 - Houston, TX - Walter's

5/2 - Margate, FL - O'Malley's

5/3 - Orlando, FL - Backbooth

5/4 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade *Hell

5/5 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

5/6 - Clarksville, TN - Warehouse

5/7 Louisville, KY - Trixie's Entertainment Complex

5/9 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

5/10 - Stanhope, NJ - Stanhope House

5/11 - New York, NY - Studio at Webster Hall

5/12 - Amityville, NY - Revolution Bar & Hall

5/13 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

5/14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs

5/16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Cattivo

5/17 - Pontiac, MI - Pike Room at Crofoot

5/18 - Berwyn, IL - The Wire

5/19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

5/20 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater