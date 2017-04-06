Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Ride Expand Tour In Support Of Comeback Album
04-06-2017
.
Ride

Ride have announced an additional leg of North American tour dates that they will be launching in support of their first new studio album in over 20 years.

The band reformed in 2014 and recently announced that they will be releasing their comeback album "Weather Diaries" on June 16th. They recently released a music video for the song "Charm Assault". Watch it here.

The group previously announced a short series of North American tour dates in support of the new studio effort that will be taking place this July, but have now added an additional run of live shows this fall.

The live dates kick off with an appearance at the Pitchfork festival on July 16th in Chicago and conclude on October 2nd in Mexico City at the Plaza Condesa.

Ride North American Live Dates:
7/16 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Festival - Tickets
7/17 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall - Tickets
7/19 - Boston, MA - Royale - Tickets
7/20 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 - Tickets
7/22 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA - Tickets
7/23 - Washington, DC - Sixth & I - Tickets
9/20 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
9/21 - SLC, UT - Metro Music Hall - Tickets
9/23 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom - Tickets
9/24 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre - Tickets
9/26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore - Tickets
9/29 - Hollywood, CA - Masonic Lodge - Tickets
10/2 - Mexico City, MEX - Plaza Condesa

