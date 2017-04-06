|
Ride Expand Tour In Support Of Comeback Album
.
Ride have announced an additional leg of North American tour dates that they will be launching in support of their first new studio album in over 20 years. The band reformed in 2014 and recently announced that they will be releasing their comeback album "Weather Diaries" on June 16th. They recently released a music video for the song "Charm Assault". Watch it here. The group previously announced a short series of North American tour dates in support of the new studio effort that will be taking place this July, but have now added an additional run of live shows this fall. The live dates kick off with an appearance at the Pitchfork festival on July 16th in Chicago and conclude on October 2nd in Mexico City at the Plaza Condesa. Ride North American Live Dates:
The band reformed in 2014 and recently announced that they will be releasing their comeback album "Weather Diaries" on June 16th. They recently released a music video for the song "Charm Assault". Watch it here.
The group previously announced a short series of North American tour dates in support of the new studio effort that will be taking place this July, but have now added an additional run of live shows this fall.
The live dates kick off with an appearance at the Pitchfork festival on July 16th in Chicago and conclude on October 2nd in Mexico City at the Plaza Condesa.
Ride North American Live Dates:
• Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album
• Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced
• Letterman Replacing Neil Young At Pearl Jam Rock Hall Induction
• How Slipknot's Corey Taylor Ended Up On New Korn Album
• Video Of Metallica Full Lollapalooza Argentina Set Goes Online
• Beatles Reveal Details For 'Sgt Pepper' Reissues
• Warren Haynes Leads Little Feat Tribute Concert Event
• Dead To Fall Reunite, Announce Live Shows And New Music
• Ride Expand Tour In Support Of Comeback Album
• Grateful Dead Theatrical Event Includes New Documentary Preview
• Game Theory's Final Album Expanded For Deluxe Reissue
• Kataklysm Announce U.S. Tour With In Flames
• Die So Fluid Stream New Song 'Bittersweet'
• Krokus' Chris von Rohr Featured On The Rock Brigade
• Oceano Stream New Song 'The Great Tribulation'
• Toadies Release Their Version Of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'
• Weezer Star Streams The Relationship's New Single
• B.o.B Releases '4 Lit' Video Featuring T.I. and Ty Dolla Sign
• David Childers Releases 'Radio Moscow' Video
• Free Merle Haggard Tribute Concert After Party Announced
• Anna Meredith Releases 'Dowager' Video
• The War On Peace Streaming New Song 'Fear Of Loss'
• Sleeptalk Release Video For 'The Feeling' Featuring Rouxx
• Catch Prichard Streams New Song 'Don't Want It'
• Twenty One Pilots Sell Out The Tour de Columbus
• Air Announce Their First American Tour Since 2010
• Mastodon Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live
• Halsey Releases 'Now Or Never' Video
• Foster The People Announce Summer Tour Dates
• Bee Gees Announce Timeless Collection, Night Fever Anniversary Reissue
• Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast
• Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo
• Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON
• Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest
• TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker
• Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP
• RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri
• On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash
• TBT: Down III Over the Under
• In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago
• Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy
• Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland
• American Dreamer - Restless Nights
Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.