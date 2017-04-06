Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced

The new live set can be preordered here and will be entitled "Live In Birmingham 2016". It features the Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow lineup of Blackmore on guitar, vocalist Ronnie Romero, drummer David Keith, bassist Bob Nouveau, keyboard player Jens Johanssen, along with backup singers Candice Night and Lady Lynn.

The live recordings for this new release were captured during the band' set at the Genting Arena at the NEC, Birmingham, which was the group's only UK show of the special run of three concerts and included the performances of the Deep Purple Mark III era songs "Soldier Of Fortune" and "Burn, which were not included in the sets for two shows in Germany.

The album features the entire Birmingham performance. The German shows were the focus of the concert film Memories In Rock, which was released last November.

Disc One:

1) Over The Rainbow / Highway Star

2) Spotlight Kid

3) Mistreated

4) Since You Been Gone

5) Man On The Silver Mountain

6) Soldier Of Fortune

7) Medley: Difficult To Cure (Beethoven's Ninth) / Drum Solo / Bass Solo / Band Jam / Keyboard Solo (inc Toccata & Fugue in Dm) / Difficult To Cure (Beethoven's Ninth

8) Catch The Rainbow

Disc Two:

1) Perfect Strangers

2) Long Live Rock 'n' Roll

3) Child In Time

4) Stargazer

5) Medley: Black Night / Woman From Tokyo / Black Night

6) Burn

7) Smoke On The Water