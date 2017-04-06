Warren Haynes Leads Little Feat Tribute Concert Event

Gov't Mule, The Allman Brothers Band and The Dead star Warren Haynes will be the musical director for the event which will be dubbed "New Orleans Is Waiting For Columbus."

The special show will also include Don Was, Jamey Johnson, The Radiators' Dave Malone, John Medeski, Terence Higgins (Dirty Dozen Brass Band, John Scofield's Piety Street Band), Mark Mullins (Bonerama, Harry Connick Jr.), and special surprise guests are also expected.

New Orleans Is Waiting For Columbus Lineup:

Warren Haynes: Vocals/Guitar

Jamey Johnson: Vocals/Guitar

Dave Malone: Vocals/Guitar

John Medeski: Keyboards

Don Was: Bass

Terence Higgins: Drums

Mark Mullins: Horns

Many More Special Guests To Be Announced