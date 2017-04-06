Weezer Star Streams The Relationship's New Single

The single can be streamed here and the group will be releasing their new album, entitled "Clara Obscura" on April 21st. Bell had this to say, "I see music as a craft and like all craftsman, it's the constant search for truth and beauty that keeps me going. Music brings expression to the things that can't be said, they must be felt."

The Relationship has also announced that they will be celebrating the album release with a series of West Coast live dates with Cotillion which will include shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland and Seattle later this month.

The Relationship Tour Dates:

Apr 18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bootleg Theatre

Apr 20 - San Francisco, CA - The Rickshaw Stop

Apr 21 - Portland, OR - Analog Lounge

Apr 22 - Seattle, WA - The Funhouse