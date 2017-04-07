|
Alan Jackson Leads 2017 Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductees
.
Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed and songwriter Don Schlitz are all set to be inducted into The Country Music Hall of Fame during the Medallion Ceremony on October 22nd. The class of 2017 was revealed during a press event lead by Vince Gill at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Gill had this to say about Jackson at the event, "He straddled the lines between pop sensibilities and hardline affection for classic Country. Nobody has stuck up for Country Music more than this gentleman. Ever." Jackson shared his own excitement about the honor "It's an honor. For me to say I'm honored sounds like the standard old response, but for a man who loves country music there is no higher honor. This is the mountain top!" He also revealed that he never expected to join the elite names inducted into the hall. "You look at that list - from Hank Williams on down to today - all the great people and heroes of yours…and you don't feel like you fit in that much. At least I didn't. It was hard to say, 'I'm going to be in there one day.' I couldn't do that."
