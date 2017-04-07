Alan Menken To Receive 2017 Johnny Mercer Award

The special event will be taking place on June 15th at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City and the Johnny Mercer Award follows Menken's induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008.

SHOF co-chairs Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff had this to say about the honor, "Alan Menken is a prolific composer whose music has conquered both Hollywood and Broadway. His success in scoring animated musicals like Beauty And The Beast, The Little Mermaid and Aladdin, filling them with unforgettable songs and then adapting them for the Broadway stage has delighted countless children and adults.

"Since Alan's big break-through when he teamed up with the late Howard Ashman, he has continued to create enduring melodies for lyrics by iconic lyricists such as Sir Tim Rice, Stephen Schwartz, David Zippel and Lynn Ahrens," said .

Some of his film song and score credits include The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast (Animated), Newsies, Aladdin, Pocahontas, Enchanted, Tangled, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Hercules.

On the stage musical front, his credits include Beauty and The Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Little Shop of Horrors, Newsies, Sister Act, A Bronx Tale, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and many more.