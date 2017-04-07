All Hail The Yeti Announce Screaming Black Curse Tour

The trek is currently scheduled to begin on May 17th at the famed Whisky A Go Go in Los Angeles and wrap up on June 4th right down the freeway in Fullerton, CA at the Slidebar with more dates still be revealed.

Frontman Connor Garritty had this to say, "We are very excited about the 'Screaming Black Curse tour'! We've teamed up with Invidia and Broken Rail to bring you a really diverse musical party.

"This time of year is always really great to get on the road and play shows because weather is nice and fans are excited to get out of hibernation!... We hope to see all of our tried and true fans, friends and family. This is all about you! HAIL!"

Initial Screaming Black Curse Tour Dates:

5/17 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go

5/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Adrenaline

5/19 - Kingsburg, CA - Bullfrogs

5/22 - Seattle, WA -El Corazon

5/24 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joes

5/25 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

5/26 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

5/27- Oklahoma City, OK - Thunder Alley

5/28 - Houston, TX - BFE Rock Club

5/30 - Dallas, TX - The Rail Club

6/2 - El Paso, TX - The Rock House

6/3 - Tempe, AZ - Yucca Tap Room

6/4 - Fullerton, CA - Slidebar