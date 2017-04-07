Band Robbed While Making A Video About Being Robbed

Singer and guitarist Mackenzie Howe explained how fiction became reality, "This song is sort of a diary entry about how trivial things in life are often disappointing, but how playing music with the band over the last few years has been our steadfast source of fun and joy.

"The story line of the video is that my Telecaster gets stolen out of my car, so the three of us girls find creative ways to make some cash to buy me a new guitar. The crazy part is day one of shooting, after we shot the roller skating/bike scene, my car did get broken into and I had many valuable things stolen."

The damaged car was included in the footage for the video, which can be seen here.