Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Band Robbed While Making A Video About Being Robbed
04-07-2017
.
The Wild Reeds

The Wild Reeds saw the storyline of the music video for their track "Only Songs" of being robbed come true while filming the clip. The song comes from the band's new album "The World We Built", which was released today (April 7th).

Singer and guitarist Mackenzie Howe explained how fiction became reality, "This song is sort of a diary entry about how trivial things in life are often disappointing, but how playing music with the band over the last few years has been our steadfast source of fun and joy.

"The story line of the video is that my Telecaster gets stolen out of my car, so the three of us girls find creative ways to make some cash to buy me a new guitar. The crazy part is day one of shooting, after we shot the roller skating/bike scene, my car did get broken into and I had many valuable things stolen."

The damaged car was included in the footage for the video, which can be seen here.

advertisement

The Wild Reeds Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Wild Reeds T-shirts and Posters

More The Wild Reeds News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Band Robbed While Making A Video About Being Robbed


More Stories for The Wild Reeds

The Wild Reeds Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC and Axl Rose Need To Record Album Says Original Singer- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Leader Paul O'Neill Dead At 61- Journey Wanted Singer Inducted Into Rock Hall- more

Guns N' Roses To Mix Things Up On Upcoming Tour Leg- Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced- more

Rush, Rolling Stones, Clapton, Led Zeppelin Lead TV Marathon- Classic Yes Reunion Speculation Addressed By Steve Howe- Ghost's Papa Emeritus Sued By Former Members- more

Page Too:
Alan Jackson Leads 2017 Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductees- Band Robbed While Making A Video About Being Robbed- Gorillaz 'Let Me Out' Featuring Mavis Staples- more

Ed Sheeran Reveals Fate Of His Game Of Thrones Character- Toadies Release Their Take On 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'- Weezer Star Streams The Relationship's New song- more

Twenty One Pilots Sell Out The Tour de Columbus- Air Announce Their First American Tour Since 2010- Mastodon Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- Halsey Releases 'Now Or Never' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC and Axl Rose Need To Record Album Says Original Singer

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Leader Paul O'Neill Dead At 61

Journey Wanted Singer Inducted Into Rock Hall

Yes, Todd Rundgren and ELP Legacy Plot Yestival Tour

Elton John To Reveal Previously Unreleased Tracks For RSD

Slash and Friends Headlining The 2017 Beastly Ball

Black Star Riders Release 'Dancing With The Wrong Girl' Video

Melvins Announce Double Album and Short Film

Simple Minds Unplugged DVD and CD Announced

Prong Announce Zero Days Tour Dates

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour

You Me At Six Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates

Vallenfyre Announce New Album 'Fear Those Who Fear Him'

Suicide Commandos Release 'Boogie's Coldest Acre' Video

Romes Release GoPro Filmed 'Someone' Video

Monograms Streams New Single 'OK Promises'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Alan Jackson Leads 2017 Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductees

Band Robbed While Making A Video About Being Robbed

Gorillaz Release 'Let Me Out' Featuring Mavis Staples and Pusha T

Feist Announces Tour and Streams New Song 'Century'

Matisyahu Streams New Song 'Step Out Into The Light'

Kenny G and George Benson Teaming For Breezin' & Breathless Tour

Reba To Sing National Anthem At City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game

Nikka Costa Streams Cover Of Prince's 'Nothing Compares 2 U'

Alan Menken To Receive 2017 Johnny Mercer Award

Matt Andersen Celebrates Busy Touring Season With New Single

Essence Launching Mini Tour In Support Of Black Wings Album

Singled Out: Boondox's Free Soul and They Don't Understand

Ed Sheeran Reveals The Fate Of His Game Of Thrones Character

Toadies Release Their Version Of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'

Weezer Star Streams The Relationship's New Single

B.o.B Releases '4 Lit' Video Featuring T.I. and Ty Dolla Sign

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.