Black Star Riders Release 'Dancing With The Wrong Girl' Video

Directed by Louis Catlett, the clip was filmed in East London's neon-clad Gods Own Junkyard. "The greatest lie we can endure is from our own denial," explains frontman Ricky Warwick about the song, "sometimes two wrongs can make it alright."

Black Star Riders launched the album with a spring UK tour, following which they announced the amicable departure of drummer Jimmy DeGrasso. "In a mutual decision, Black Star Riders and drummer Jimmy DeGrasso have decided to part ways," said the group via social media. "The band wish him well in his future endeavours and thank him for the great albums, killer shows and good times together. The new drummer will be announced shortly." Watch the new video here.