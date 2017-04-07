Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour
04-07-2017
.
Brian Setzer

Stray Cats icon Brian Setzer has announced that he will returning to his roots this summer by launching his Rockabilly Riot! Tour across the U.S. and Europe.

He will be kicking the domestic leg off on June 7th at Humphrey's in San Diego and concluding the leg with a still to be announced concert that will be taking place on June 29th.

Setzer will take a couple weeks off before heading to Europe where he will begin that trek in Tours, France on July 9th at the American Tours Festival. He's announced dates in the UK, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Norway and Finland.

The frontman will be backed by bassist Mark Winchester, drummer Noah Levy, and keyboard and guitar player Kevin McKendree. Brian had this to say about his bandmates, "When you look up rockabilly in the dictionary there is a picture of Mark Winchester. He grew up slapping the bass and is in a class of his own. The relationship with the drummer and the bass player in rockabilly is very unique. The slap bass is a rhythmic sounding instrument, so the drummer has to be very in time with him in order not to sound sloppy.

"Noah Levy is a very on-the-beat solid drummer, whereas me, as a guitar player, I push everything while they hold it all in place. And when you're talking about the great rockabilly piano players, it's a very short list, and Kevin McKendree is on it. And he also plays guitar incredibly well. We all just complement each other."

U.S. Leg:
Wed, 6/7 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's
Fri, 6/9 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Sat, 6/10 - TBA - TBA
Mon, 6/12 - Arvada, CO - Arvada Center Amphitheater
Wed, 6/14 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom
Thur, 6/15 - Oshkosh, WI - Leach Amphitheater
Sat, 6/17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Sun, 6/18 - TBA - TBA
Tue, 6/20 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
Wed, 6/21 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Veteran's Memorial Auditorium
Fri, 6/23 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre
Sat, 6/24 - Atlantic City, NJ - Harrah's Atlantic City
Sun, 6/25 - Danbury, CT - Ives Concert Park
Tue, 6/27 - Lewiston, NY - Tuesday in the Park
Thur, 6/29 - TBA - TBA

European Leg
Sun, 7/9 - Tours, France - American Tours Festival
Tue, 7/11 - London, UK - O2 Kentish Town Forum
Wed, 7/12 - Antwerp, Belgium - Rivierenhof
Thur, 7/13 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg
Sat, 7/15 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13
Sun, 7/16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkaus
Mon, 7/17 - Leipzig, Germany - Parkbuhne
Wed, 7/19 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall
Fri, 7/21 - Seinajoki, Finland - Seinajoki Stadion
Sat, 7/22 - Lahti, Finland - Lahti Bikers Fest

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour

Brian Setzer Music
Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour

