Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour

He will be kicking the domestic leg off on June 7th at Humphrey's in San Diego and concluding the leg with a still to be announced concert that will be taking place on June 29th.

Setzer will take a couple weeks off before heading to Europe where he will begin that trek in Tours, France on July 9th at the American Tours Festival. He's announced dates in the UK, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Norway and Finland.

The frontman will be backed by bassist Mark Winchester, drummer Noah Levy, and keyboard and guitar player Kevin McKendree. Brian had this to say about his bandmates, "When you look up rockabilly in the dictionary there is a picture of Mark Winchester. He grew up slapping the bass and is in a class of his own. The relationship with the drummer and the bass player in rockabilly is very unique. The slap bass is a rhythmic sounding instrument, so the drummer has to be very in time with him in order not to sound sloppy.

"Noah Levy is a very on-the-beat solid drummer, whereas me, as a guitar player, I push everything while they hold it all in place. And when you're talking about the great rockabilly piano players, it's a very short list, and Kevin McKendree is on it. And he also plays guitar incredibly well. We all just complement each other."



U.S. Leg:

Wed, 6/7 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's

Fri, 6/9 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Sat, 6/10 - TBA - TBA

Mon, 6/12 - Arvada, CO - Arvada Center Amphitheater

Wed, 6/14 - Clear Lake, IA - Surf Ballroom

Thur, 6/15 - Oshkosh, WI - Leach Amphitheater

Sat, 6/17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Sun, 6/18 - TBA - TBA

Tue, 6/20 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

Wed, 6/21 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Veteran's Memorial Auditorium

Fri, 6/23 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

Sat, 6/24 - Atlantic City, NJ - Harrah's Atlantic City

Sun, 6/25 - Danbury, CT - Ives Concert Park

Tue, 6/27 - Lewiston, NY - Tuesday in the Park

Thur, 6/29 - TBA - TBA

European Leg

Sun, 7/9 - Tours, France - American Tours Festival

Tue, 7/11 - London, UK - O2 Kentish Town Forum

Wed, 7/12 - Antwerp, Belgium - Rivierenhof

Thur, 7/13 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

Sat, 7/15 - Tilburg, Netherlands - O13

Sun, 7/16 - Zurich, Switzerland - Volkaus

Mon, 7/17 - Leipzig, Germany - Parkbuhne

Wed, 7/19 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller Music Hall

Fri, 7/21 - Seinajoki, Finland - Seinajoki Stadion

Sat, 7/22 - Lahti, Finland - Lahti Bikers Fest