Elton John To Reveal Previously Unreleased Tracks For RSD

Elton has announced that he will reissuing his '17-11-70' album as a 2 LP 180g vinyl set that has been remastered by Bob Ludwig and will include six previously unreleased tracks.

John shared the following background details about his historic recording, "The album '17-11-70' was not meant to be a live one at all; we did one of the first-ever stereo radio broadcasts live at A&R Recording Studios in New York City in 1970 on the 17th of November.

"It was Phil Ramone's studio, one of the greatest producers of all time, and we just went in the booth and played it as a three-piece: Nigel Olsson on drums and vocals, Dee Murray on bass and vocals, and myself. There was a studio audience of about 100 sitting outside the booth, hearing it coming through the loud speakers, and we just played.

"I'm astonished by how good we were, listening to this record. A lot of it was improvised, and you can do that when you're a three-piece band because I'm really the lead instrument, and Dee and Nigel were so brilliant at following what I did.

"There's a 16-minute track on it that was completely improvised, more or less, and I'm very proud of it: I think it's one of the greatest live albums ever made. It wasn't initially coming out as a live album, but there were so many bootlegs in those days that the record company put it out. I'm glad they did because it really is something I'm very, very proud of."

Tracklisting:

A1 Take Me To The Pilot

A2 Honky Tonk Women

A3 Sixty Years On

A4 Can I Put You On

B1 Bad Side Of The Moon

B2 Burn Down The Mission (Incl. My Baby Left Me / Get Back)

C1 Indian Sunset Previously unreleased bonus track

C2 Amoreena Newly remixed bonus track

C3 Your Song Previously unreleased bonus track

D1 Country Comfort Previously unreleased bonus track

D2 I Need You To Turn To Previously unreleased bonus track

D3 Border Song Previously unreleased bonus track

D4 My Father's Gun Previously unreleased bonus track