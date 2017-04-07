Essence Launching Mini Tour In Support Of Black Wings Album

The trek will be kicking off in Santa Cruz at Bocci's Cellar on April 26th and includes shows at the Hotel Café in Los Angeles and LeStat's Coffee House in San Diego, before wrapping up in San Luis Obispo at the Linnaea's Café on the 29th.

She shared this background about her new album, "Black Wings is a story told out of sequence, each song is a snapshot of an event that led to the ultimate undoing of my 10-year marriage. The stories on this record emerge from a deadly silence, they dispel a facade of a happy family portrait, and they air the truth of what had been hidden for too long.

"The ritual of writing and recording served as a lifeline to my survival during a very dark life passage. Black Wings has been the key to my transcendence, punctuated by the unshakable synchronicity of art imitating life".

Essence California Tour Dates:

4/26 - Bocci's Cellar - Santa Cruz, CA

4/27 - Hotel Café - Los Angeles, CA

4/28 - LeStat's Coffee House - San Diego, CA

4/29 - Linnaea's Café San Luis - Obispo, CA