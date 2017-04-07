Feist Announces Tour and Streams New Song 'Century'

The song can be streamed here and is one of the tracks that will be included on her forthcoming album "Pleasure," which is set to hit stores on April 28th and is the follow up to her hit 2011 studio effort "Metals".

Feist will be celebrating the release with a series of live dates across North America this spring and summer, followed by European music festival appearances in August.

She will be kicking off the tour on April 27th in Toronto, ON at Trinity St. Paul and has announced shows in the U.S., Mexico and Canada that will run until July 9th with an appearance at the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

Feist Tour Dates:

4/27 - Toronto, ON - Trinity St. Paul

4/30 - Mexico, DF - Teatro de la Ciudad

5/1 - Mexico, DF - Teatro de la Ciudad

5/2 - Mexico, DF - Teatro de la Ciudad

5/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Palace Theater

5/6 - Los Angeles, CA - Palace Theater

5/9 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

5/10 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

6/1 - Boston, MA - Sanders Theater at Harvard

6/2 - Boston, MA - Sanders Theater at Harvard

6/4 - Toronto, ON - Field Trip Music & Arts Festival

6/7 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theater

6/10 - New York, NY - Town Hall

6/11 - New York, NY - Town Hall

6/14 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

6/15 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

6/17 - Eau Claire, WI - Eaux Claires Festival

6/30 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

7/2 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Jazz Festival

7/9 - Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Folk Festival

7/22 - Wiesen, AT - Out of the Woods Festival

8/4 - Katowice, PL - OFF Festival

8/5 - LuhmÃ¼hlen, GER - A Summer's Tale

8/10 - Oslo, NO - Oya Festival

8/11 - Gothenburg, SE - Way Out West Festival

8/12 - Copenhagen, DK - Haven Festival

8/14 - Brussels, BE - Brussels Summer Festival (Place des Paleis)

8/19 - Winterthur, SWI - Winterthurer Musicfestwochen