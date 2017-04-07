Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Kenny G and George Benson Teaming For Breezin' & Breathless Tour
04-07-2017
.
Kenny G

George Benson and Kenny G have announced that they will be hitting the road together for a U.S. coheadlining trek that will be dubbed the Breezin' & Breathless Tour.

They have announce 13 dates that span from the opening show on May 13th at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, OK to the final stop on October 21st where they will play the Treasure Island Casino in Welch, MN.

Kenny G had this to say, "To say I'm honored to share the stage with one of the greatest musicians in the world would be a huge understatement. George Benson has always been a jazz hero to me with a virtuosity that is second to none.

"In the past I was very fortunate to have had the chance to perform with him, but doing an extended co-headline tour together is truly an honor and a privilege. I can't wait to experience the magic that I know will be there each night."

Benson adds, "Kenny, Kenny G that is, is a refined instrumentalist with a lot of wonderful ideas that have connected with millions around the world. He is a master of the soprano sax. I always enjoy when we get an opportunity to work together and I look forward to a very successful tour."

The Breezin' & Breathless Tour
May 13 - Choctaw Grand Theater - Durant, Okla.
May 24 - Kauffman Center - Kansas City, Mo.
May 26 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, Ill.
May 27 - Soaring Eagle Casino - Mt. Pleasant, Mich.
June 01 - Fraze Pavilion - Kettering, Ohio
June 03 - Seneca Casino - Niagara Falls, N.Y.
Aug. 25 - South Shore Music Circle - Cohasset, Mass.
Sept. 07 - The Mountain Winery - Saratoga, Calif.
Sept. 09 - Ironstone Amphitheater - Murphys, Calif.
Sept. 10 - Humphrey's By the Bay - San Diego, Calif.
Sept. 15 - Mesa Arts Center - Mesa, Ariz.
Sept. 17 - The Greek Theater - Los Angeles, Calif.
Oct. 21 -Treasure Island Casino - Welch, Minn

advertisement

Kenny G Music, DVDs, Books and more

Kenny G T-shirts and Posters

More Kenny G News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Kenny G and George Benson Teaming For Breezin' & Breathless Tour

Video Of Sammy Hagar And Kenny Chesney Jam Goes Online

The Rides Streaming New Album 'Pierced Arrow' In Full

The Rides Preview New Album 'Pierced Arrow'

The Rides Release EPK video For New Album 'Pierced Arrow'

The Rides Streaming Two Songs From Forthcoming Album

Supersonic Blues Machine Release New Album Teaser

Zakk Wylde, Buddy Guy Lead Experience Hendrix Tour Lineup

Supergroup The Rides Complete New Album

Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line Lead ACM Festival


More Stories for Kenny G

Kenny G Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
AC/DC and Axl Rose Need To Record Album Says Original Singer- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Leader Paul O'Neill Dead At 61- Journey Wanted Singer Inducted Into Rock Hall- more

Guns N' Roses To Mix Things Up On Upcoming Tour Leg- Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced- more

Rush, Rolling Stones, Clapton, Led Zeppelin Lead TV Marathon- Classic Yes Reunion Speculation Addressed By Steve Howe- Ghost's Papa Emeritus Sued By Former Members- more

Page Too:
Alan Jackson Leads 2017 Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductees- Band Robbed While Making A Video About Being Robbed- Gorillaz 'Let Me Out' Featuring Mavis Staples- more

Ed Sheeran Reveals Fate Of His Game Of Thrones Character- Toadies Release Their Take On 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'- Weezer Star Streams The Relationship's New song- more

Twenty One Pilots Sell Out The Tour de Columbus- Air Announce Their First American Tour Since 2010- Mastodon Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- Halsey Releases 'Now Or Never' Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
AC/DC and Axl Rose Need To Record Album Says Original Singer

Trans-Siberian Orchestra Leader Paul O'Neill Dead At 61

Journey Wanted Singer Inducted Into Rock Hall

Yes, Todd Rundgren and ELP Legacy Plot Yestival Tour

Elton John To Reveal Previously Unreleased Tracks For RSD

Slash and Friends Headlining The 2017 Beastly Ball

Black Star Riders Release 'Dancing With The Wrong Girl' Video

Melvins Announce Double Album and Short Film

Simple Minds Unplugged DVD and CD Announced

Prong Announce Zero Days Tour Dates

Brian Setzer Announces Rockabilly Riot Tour

You Me At Six Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates

Vallenfyre Announce New Album 'Fear Those Who Fear Him'

Suicide Commandos Release 'Boogie's Coldest Acre' Video

Romes Release GoPro Filmed 'Someone' Video

Monograms Streams New Single 'OK Promises'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Alan Jackson Leads 2017 Country Music Hall Of Fame Inductees

Band Robbed While Making A Video About Being Robbed

Gorillaz Release 'Let Me Out' Featuring Mavis Staples and Pusha T

Feist Announces Tour and Streams New Song 'Century'

Matisyahu Streams New Song 'Step Out Into The Light'

Kenny G and George Benson Teaming For Breezin' & Breathless Tour

Reba To Sing National Anthem At City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game

Nikka Costa Streams Cover Of Prince's 'Nothing Compares 2 U'

Alan Menken To Receive 2017 Johnny Mercer Award

Matt Andersen Celebrates Busy Touring Season With New Single

Essence Launching Mini Tour In Support Of Black Wings Album

Singled Out: Boondox's Free Soul and They Don't Understand

Ed Sheeran Reveals The Fate Of His Game Of Thrones Character

Toadies Release Their Version Of 'Take Me Out To The Ballgame'

Weezer Star Streams The Relationship's New Single

B.o.B Releases '4 Lit' Video Featuring T.I. and Ty Dolla Sign

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

American Dreamer - Restless Nights

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.