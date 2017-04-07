Kenny G and George Benson Teaming For Breezin' & Breathless Tour

They have announce 13 dates that span from the opening show on May 13th at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, OK to the final stop on October 21st where they will play the Treasure Island Casino in Welch, MN.

Kenny G had this to say, "To say I'm honored to share the stage with one of the greatest musicians in the world would be a huge understatement. George Benson has always been a jazz hero to me with a virtuosity that is second to none.

"In the past I was very fortunate to have had the chance to perform with him, but doing an extended co-headline tour together is truly an honor and a privilege. I can't wait to experience the magic that I know will be there each night."

Benson adds, "Kenny, Kenny G that is, is a refined instrumentalist with a lot of wonderful ideas that have connected with millions around the world. He is a master of the soprano sax. I always enjoy when we get an opportunity to work together and I look forward to a very successful tour."

The Breezin' & Breathless Tour

May 13 - Choctaw Grand Theater - Durant, Okla.

May 24 - Kauffman Center - Kansas City, Mo.

May 26 - Chicago Theatre - Chicago, Ill.

May 27 - Soaring Eagle Casino - Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

June 01 - Fraze Pavilion - Kettering, Ohio

June 03 - Seneca Casino - Niagara Falls, N.Y.

Aug. 25 - South Shore Music Circle - Cohasset, Mass.

Sept. 07 - The Mountain Winery - Saratoga, Calif.

Sept. 09 - Ironstone Amphitheater - Murphys, Calif.

Sept. 10 - Humphrey's By the Bay - San Diego, Calif.

Sept. 15 - Mesa Arts Center - Mesa, Ariz.

Sept. 17 - The Greek Theater - Los Angeles, Calif.

Oct. 21 -Treasure Island Casino - Welch, Minn