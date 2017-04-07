Matisyahu Streams New Song 'Step Out Into The Light'

The new song was inspired by the difference between the Jewish philosophies of Emunah and Bitachon. Matisyahu explains, "Emunah is nothing more than an understanding that God runs the world and is part of the world in every way and in every dimension.

"Bitachon is a trust or reliance in God (or friends, family, etc.) for your own personal journey through this world. Someone can intellectually understand or emotionally have faith that the world is beyond the self, but still have no trust that world cares at all about his own personal life and journey. I.e. One can have emunah but no bitachon."

He also revealed the major difference with this new album and his past efforts, "This is the first album I've made that is produced by myself and the band with out any outside forces involved. It's my baby. No compromises, full artistic integrity." Stream the new single here.