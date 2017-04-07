Matt Andersen Celebrates Busy Touring Season With New Single

The performance video can be streamed here and comes amid a busy year of tour which will see Anderson perform in Canada, Europe and the UK.

Following a couple of Canadian shows, Anderson will head across the Atlantic to kick off Euro trek will be launching on May 18th in Dublin and wrapping up in Stockholm on June 9th.

That will be followed by more concert and music festivals appearances across Canada through the end of September.

Apr 29 - Saint John, NB - Saint John Trade and Convention Centre

May 5 - Toronto, ON - Glenn Gould Studio

May 18 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social

May 19 - Fochabers, UK - Fochabers Institute

May 20 - Inverness, UK - Tooth & Claw

May 21 - Aberdeen, UK - The Tunnels

May 22 - Edinburgh, UK - Mash House

May 24 - Manchester, UK - Night and Day

May 25 - London, UK - The Borderline

May 27 - Puurs, Belgium - Duvelblues Festival

May 29 - Hamburg, Germany - Mojo Jazz Cafe?

May 30 - Cologne, Germany - Studio 672

Jun 1 - Ottersum, Netherlands - Roepaen

Jun 2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg

Jun 3 - Amen, Netherlands - De Amer

Jun 4 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Noord *** new venue!

Jun 5 - Raalte, Netherlands - Ribs & Blues Festival

Jun 7 - Odense, Denmark - Dexter

Jun 9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Pop House Stockholm

Jun 16 - Beaumont, AB - Beaumont Blues and Roots Festival

Jun 25 - Indian River, PE - St. Mary's Church for the Indian River Festival

Jul 7 - Ottawa, ON - RBC Blues Fest

Jul 8 - Orillia, ON - Mariposa Folk Festival - Tudhope Park

Jul 9 - Orillia, ON - Mariposa Folk Festival - Tudhope Park

Jul 14 - Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON - Jackson Triggs Niagara Estate Winery - Amphitheatre

Aug 6 - New Glasgow, NS - New Glasgow Riverfront Jubilee

Aug 18 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bear Creek Folk Fest

Aug 19 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bear Creek Folk Fest

Aug 20 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bear Creek Folk Fest

Sep 29 - Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

Sep 30 - Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium