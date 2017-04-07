Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Matt Andersen Celebrates Busy Touring Season With New Single
04-07-2017
Matt Andersen

Canadian music star Matt Andersen has released a live performance clip of his brand new single "Who Are You Listening To?," which is a track from his album "Honest Man."

The performance video can be streamed here and comes amid a busy year of tour which will see Anderson perform in Canada, Europe and the UK.

Following a couple of Canadian shows, Anderson will head across the Atlantic to kick off Euro trek will be launching on May 18th in Dublin and wrapping up in Stockholm on June 9th.

That will be followed by more concert and music festivals appearances across Canada through the end of September.

Apr 29 - Saint John, NB - Saint John Trade and Convention Centre
May 5 - Toronto, ON - Glenn Gould Studio
May 18 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social
May 19 - Fochabers, UK - Fochabers Institute
May 20 - Inverness, UK - Tooth & Claw
May 21 - Aberdeen, UK - The Tunnels
May 22 - Edinburgh, UK - Mash House
May 24 - Manchester, UK - Night and Day
May 25 - London, UK - The Borderline
May 27 - Puurs, Belgium - Duvelblues Festival
May 29 - Hamburg, Germany - Mojo Jazz Cafe?
May 30 - Cologne, Germany - Studio 672
Jun 1 - Ottersum, Netherlands - Roepaen
Jun 2 - Utrecht, Netherlands - Tivoli Vredenburg
Jun 3 - Amen, Netherlands - De Amer
Jun 4 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Noord *** new venue!
Jun 5 - Raalte, Netherlands - Ribs & Blues Festival
Jun 7 - Odense, Denmark - Dexter
Jun 9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Pop House Stockholm
Jun 16 - Beaumont, AB - Beaumont Blues and Roots Festival
Jun 25 - Indian River, PE - St. Mary's Church for the Indian River Festival
Jul 7 - Ottawa, ON - RBC Blues Fest
Jul 8 - Orillia, ON - Mariposa Folk Festival - Tudhope Park
Jul 9 - Orillia, ON - Mariposa Folk Festival - Tudhope Park
Jul 14 - Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON - Jackson Triggs Niagara Estate Winery - Amphitheatre
Aug 6 - New Glasgow, NS - New Glasgow Riverfront Jubilee
Aug 18 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bear Creek Folk Fest
Aug 19 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bear Creek Folk Fest
Aug 20 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bear Creek Folk Fest
Sep 29 - Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
Sep 30 - Halifax, NS - Rebecca Cohn Auditorium

