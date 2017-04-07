Monograms Streams New Single 'OK Promises'

The EP will be entitled "Silencer" and is set to be released on April 21st and features four tracks recorded over the past twelve months during different sessions and with different lineups joining Monograms mastermind Ian Jacobs.

The new vinyl split is coming this Friday (April 7th.) and Monograms will be playing a special EP release show on April 19th at Alphaville in Brooklyn that will also feature performances from Bambara, Black Hole Kids, and Fruit & Flowers. Stream the new track here.