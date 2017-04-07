Nikka Costa Streams Cover Of Prince's 'Nothing Compares 2 U'

The track is the first single from her album "Nikka & Strings, Underneath and In Between", which will be released later this year. She had this to say about the effort, "I'm really excited to have recorded the new album with a rhythm section and a string quartet! I have some songs I've always wanted to record with this line up and make into a very special album featuring this music I love.

I grew up surrounded by orchestras and its music that is close to my heart. The new album features some standards, some unexpected covers and some of my own new material written especially for this project! I'm so excited!" Stream the single here.