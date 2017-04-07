Prong Announce Zero Days Tour Dates

The band is touring ahead of the release of their new album "Zero Days" which is set to be released on July 28th. The headline gigs include shows in Wilmington, Arnprior, Valparaiso, Omaha and Grand Junction.

Tommy Victor had this to say, "2017 is shaping up to be another touring year for the history books. As if we weren't already busy enough, in typical Prong fashion, we decided to add 5 headline shows to this massive North American run. Always great to play a longer set and include more material from our records! We are extremely excited".



Prong Zero Days 2017 Dates:

4/18 - The Throne Theater - Wilmington, NC

4/25 - The John St Pub - Arnprior, ON, Canada

5/1 - Big Shots - Valparaiso, IN

5/5 - Lookout Lounge - Omaha, NE

5/14 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

Testament and Sepultura Tour Dates:

4/7 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

4/8 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

4/9 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

4/10 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

4/12 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

4/13 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

4/14 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

4/15 - Atlanta, GA - Centerstage

4/16 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

4/19 - Richmond, VA - The National

4/20 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

4/21 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium (NEMHF)

4/22 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

4/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory

4/24 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live

4/26 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

4/27 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

4/28 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater

4/29 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

4/30 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

5/2 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

5/3 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

5/4 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

5/6 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

5/7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

5/9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

5/10 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

5/11 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Market

5/12 - Boise, ID - The Revolution Theater

5/15 - Flagstaff, AZ - Oprheum Theater

5/16 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

5/17 - Scottsdale, AZ - Livewire

5/18 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

5/19 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

5/20 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl