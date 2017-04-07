Reba To Sing National Anthem At City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game

The event will be taking place on June 10th at First Tennessee Park in downtown Nashville and will benefit the City of Hope research and cancer and diabetes treatment center.

An announcement of more artist will be coming soon for the annual charity event that usually features some of the biggest names in country music. Past participants included Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Shania Twain, Brad Paisley, Tim McGraw, Garth Brooks and Vince Gill.

Tickets are already on sale with individual prices set at $15 and $35 at Ticketmaster with group discounts also available.