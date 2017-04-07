Romes Release GoPro Filmed 'Someone' Video

The new clip was show entirely with a GoPro camera and Nick Amadeus explained the concept, "The inspiration for the 'Someone' video came from the centriphone idea conceptualized by Nicolas Vuignier. I figured it'd be cool to build a rig and go to some spots around Toronto and replicate the effect with us and a GoPro.

"On the very first shot of the day, the camera, flying around at 30mph, flew into Jacob's face and bust open his gums. That's the final clip you see in the video. I think he now has a fear of helicopters."

Jacob Alexander had this to say about the song, "'Someone' is about how anxiety triggers feelings of insecurity and cripples your ability to convey your emotions. It was written at a time when I felt lost and alone. I had a strong desire to be with someone but couldn't bring myself to express how I felt, knowing that if I did, it would be too late." Watch the video here.