Simple Minds Unplugged DVD and CD Announced

The new release was captured during the acclaimed band's special performance for BBC Radio 2's "In Concert" series in November of 2016 at the Hackney Empire in London.

The band staged the show on the eve of the release their "Acoustic" album and included performances of their megahits "Alive And Kicking" and Breakfast Club theme song "Don't You (Forget About Me)" among other favorites from their long career.

Tracklisting:

1) New Gold Dream (81-82-83-84)

2) See The Lights

3) Glittering Prize

4) Stand By Love

5) Waterfront

6) Andy Warhol

7) Chelsea Girl

8) Someone Somewhere In Summertime

9) Dancing Barefoot

10) Speed Your Love To Me

11) Promised You A Miracle

12) Don't You (Forget About Me)

13) Sanctify Yourself

14) Long Black Train

15) Alive And Kicking

16) Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me)