Singled Out: Through Fire's Breathe
Through Fire released the deluxe edition of their "Breathe" album today (April 7th) and to celebrate we asked guitarist Justin McCain to share with us the story behind the title track. Here is the story: Our current single Breathe was one of the first songs I wrote for the album. Someone very close to me was addicted to drugs during that time so this was me basically saying what I knew that person wanted to say but couldn't. It was very hard to watch someone I love go through something so devastating, it was destroying everything and everyone around us. It took a long time and a lot of patience but thankfully this person pulled through and has now been clean for over a year. I decided that I wanted to take a different approach when doing the video. The great thing about music is, it's universal. What I mean is, music has the ability to connect with people and resonate with what's going on in their lives even if it wasn't specifically written for them, it can still truly speak to their situation. We wanted to do something that would help make a positive difference so we chose to do a video that would raise awareness for homeless veterans and the homeless community in general. Breathe tells a story of someone who needs help, someone who needs a chance, someone who is going through struggles in life... and most importantly, someone who deserves to be treated with respect. We're all human, we've all faced hardships but when we don't judge and instead lend a helping hand, we make this world a better place. I'm falling apart, can you unbreak my heart... so I can breathe. Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the album right here!
