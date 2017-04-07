Slash and Friends Headlining The 2017 Beastly Ball

Billed as Slash and Friends, the legendary guitarist will be backed by the Conan O'Brien's late-night talk show's house band at the gala that will celebrate the L.A. Zoo's 50th Anniversary.

Slash, who is also a long time trustee of association, had the following to say in the announcement, "I'm honored and proud to be a part of the L.A. Zoo's 50th Anniversary Beastly Ball. It's going to be the biggest yet, and I'm really looking forward to jamming live with some good friends."

It was also revealed that special guests that will be performing with Slash include Grace Potter and Bernard Fowler (who has worked with a host of big name artists including the Rolling Stones, Duran Duran, Bootsy Collins, Steve Lukather and Alice Cooper) and they are expected to play a set of that will be a mix of blues and R&B. Find more details about the event and ticket info here.