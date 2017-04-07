|
Soldiers Of A Wrong War Release 'Yeah' Video
.
Soldiers Of A Wrong War have released a new music video for their track "Yeah!" The song comes from the band's forthcoming sophomore album "Countdowns" which will be released on April 18th. Bass player Adin Sulic had this to say about the new track, "When we wrote this song we were like: 'This stuff sounds insanely like one of those rock'n'roll songs that make you wanna instantly dance and have fun!'. If you listen to the song, you can feel influences from the old school rock'n'roll scene of the mid 60s, early 70s, mixed with some alternative rock vibes from the '90s. The catchphrase in the refrain, which is 'It doesn't make much sense, but I like it,' basically represents the world we live in today." "The infosphere is flooded with tons of content through social media every single day and it looks like you really don't need a reason to like something. Even if it doesn't make sense, if you see that people share it, then it seems that you have to like it automatically and you just go with the flow, trapped in a system which seems to be designed to decode ourselves and bring our individuality to a point where it's nearly extinct. Is this what we really want?" Watch the video here.
