Suicide Commandos Release 'Boogie's Coldest Acre' Video
04-07-2017
.
Suicide Commandos

Pre-punk pioneers Suicide Commandos have released a music video for their new track "Boogie's Coldest Acre". The song comes from their comeback album "Time Bomb".

The new studio effort will be hitting stores on May 5th including a numbered edition vinyl pressing that will be limited to just 1,000 copies, as well as a digital release.

"Time Bomb" is the band's long-awaited follow-up to their 1978 debut "Make A Record" and guitarist Chris Osgood explained why they decided to make a new album after all of these years, "After Tommy Erdelyi died, Steve pointed out that The Ramones were all gone and we were all still here, and that we should make a record."

Bassist Steve Almaas adds "The time was right. I had a couple of songs I thought would sound good with Chris and Dave. Once they started coming up with material, it inspired me to write a few more. Also, in this modern age, it's much easier to work long distance. That really helped make this possible." Watch the video here.

