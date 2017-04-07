Vallenfyre Announce New Album 'Fear Those Who Fear Him'

Singer and guitarist Greg Mackintosh had this to say. "Most bands refine their sound over the first 2 or 3 albums. Becoming more technically adept and honing their craft. Vallenfyre have done almost exactly the opposite.

"We have devolved, made things simpler and crush most of the melody under swathes of rotting noise. From 'A Fragile King' to 'Splinters' and now to 'Fear Those Who Fear Him', we have become more savage, more raw and less compromising!"



According to Century Media, the new effort will be offered digitally and on standard CD, as well as a limited edition colored and black 180 gram gatefold LP version (with CD) and a special edition Digipak.