You Me At Six Announce U.S. Spring Tour Dates

They will be launching the short trek with a show at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City on May 8th and wrapping up the jaunt on May 18th in San Francisco at Slim's.

The outing in support of their album "Night People" will also include stops in Cambridge, Philadelphia, West Hollywood and an appearance at the 105.7 Pointfest 2017 in Maryland Heights, MO.

05/08 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

05/10 - Cambridge, MA - Middle East

05/11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

05/13 - Maryland Heights, MO - 105.7 Pointfest 2017

05/16 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy Theatre

05/18 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's