Big Sean Given The Keys To The City Of Detroit

The mayor cited Big Sean's charitable foundation for inspiring and motivating natives, and the lovefest spilled over onto Twitter. "Today we presented @BigSean with the key to the @CityofDetroit," the mayor tweeted. "He is the youngest person to ever receive this honor. The work that @BigSean is doing with his foundation is inspiring Detroit youth to achieve their dreams."

Sean seemed astonished by the past recipients of the honor. "For the city! The youngest to receive this honor. Last people to get this were Berry Gordy n Stevie Wonder! Key to the City of Detroit!" he tweeted. Read more here.