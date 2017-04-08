Bruce Springsteen $7.5 Million Memorabilia Collection Up For Grabs

The batch contains more than 300 items, including everything from guitars and lyrics, to a barely-passing junior high school report card. According to Moments in Time CEO Gary Zimet, the collector who is selling his Springsteen treasure trove acquired the goods over a period of seven years after he first purchased the 1957 Chevy Bel Air Convertible in which Springsteen wrote "Born to Run" (which is not included in the sale).

He began collecting intentionally, building his own personal museum and loaning items to exhibits at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, reports Billboard.

Springsteen's 4F card excusing him from service in the Vietnam War, different drafts of "Born to Run" lyrics and the original flannel shirt the legend wore on the cover of his The River album are among the items offered. Read more here.