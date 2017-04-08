Drake May Star In British Drama After Purchasing Rights

Drake has been vocal about his love of the show for years, even taking to social media in 2014 to give a shout out to Top Boy star Ashley Walters. Channel 4 dropped the program in 2014, ending the critically acclaimed show after two seasons.

'I can't wait to get back into acting," Drake revealed during an interview with W Magazine in 2015. 'No one ever asks me to do movies, and, although music is my focal point now, I'd love to do a film. That was the life that I lived before, and it would be interesting to live it again." Check out Drake sharing his love for the show here.