|
Drake May Star In British Drama After Purchasing Rights
.
(Radio.com) After Drake purchased the rights to the gritty British drama Top Boy, BBC News reports the show's producers are creating a significant role for the "Hotline Bling" star for the upcoming third season. The show focuses on rival gangs and their involvement in the drug trade in fictional London housing project. Drake has been vocal about his love of the show for years, even taking to social media in 2014 to give a shout out to Top Boy star Ashley Walters. Channel 4 dropped the program in 2014, ending the critically acclaimed show after two seasons. 'I can't wait to get back into acting," Drake revealed during an interview with W Magazine in 2015. 'No one ever asks me to do movies, and, although music is my focal point now, I'd love to do a film. That was the life that I lived before, and it would be interesting to live it again." Check out Drake sharing his love for the show here.
