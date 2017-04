Kesha Claims To Have 74 New Songs She Can't Release

"The reason I haven't put out music in so long is because I have a lawsuit from hell, and I just want you to know I'm fighting every f day to bring you new music," the musician revealed to her fans, according to Nola.com. "I have about 74 songs done. I've had a lot to talk about. And I just want to thank you for being here tonight."

Posting about the concert on social media after the concert, she wrote, "tonight was a beautiful magical loud amp blowing out- wild evening. thank you creeps." Check out the post here.