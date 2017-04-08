MGMT Are Finishing Work On New Studio Album

Few details about the next chapter (which was promised for 2016) are known, but it seems like we'll be hearing something soon. "Possibly just sang last singing for new album?! Title track," they wrote over the weekend. Through the end of March, MGMT shared other updates like "another one MIXED" and "we bac in the studio now," the band tweeted.

The updates suggest that there's real momentum behind completing the album. For now, fans will have to settle for older works like Oracular Spectacular, from which the single "Time to Pretend" appears in the new Spider-Man Homecoming trailer. See the latest from MGMT here.