Roger Daltrey Plans To Turn Teenage Cancer Trust Over to Noel Gallagher

"I'd like to do 20 years and that'd be enough for me," Daltrey told NME. 'I'll probably hand it over to Noel [Gallagher] or someone. One of the younger mob."

He went on, 'I think in three years time, it'll be time for me to hand it over, find someone else to pick up my reins. I'm sure there'll be someone be there to do it. I will warn them that it's much more work than they'd think it is. But it's the most rewarding work that you'll ever do, not financially or in anything like that, but it fills you up with something money can't buy. It's amazing." Read more here.