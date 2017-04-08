Suge Knight Believes He Was Real Target Of Tupac Murder

Knight has known 'for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight," the affidavit states.

Knight also alleges that Wright was involved in the Notorious B.I.G.'s murder. The fresh statements are reportedly inspired by a new film about the murders. The documentary Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton explores the theory that Sharitha and Wright were behind the plot--which was connected to an attempted coup at Death Row Records.