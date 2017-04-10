A Perfect Circle Play New Song At Tour Kick Off Show

Guitarist Billy Howerdel said in an interview prior to the trek that he had "every intention of...playing some new tracks" on the tour and the group played a song that is being referred to as "Feathers" during the first show.

Fan filmed footage of the performance of the new song was posted on YouTube was quickly removed by the user. The track may appear on the group's forthcoming follow up to their 2004 album "eMOTIVe".

Last month Howerdel shared the news that the group had inked a new deal for the release of the new album. "We just signed a new record deal with BMG. Looking forward to sharing new music with you soon. New APC-2017!"