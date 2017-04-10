Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

A Perfect Circle Play New Song At Tour Kick Off Show
04-10-2017
.
A Perfect Circle

A Perfect Circle stayed true to their word by performing a brand new song during the kick off show to their spring tour last Thursday night at The Pearl in Las Vegas.

Guitarist Billy Howerdel said in an interview prior to the trek that he had "every intention of...playing some new tracks" on the tour and the group played a song that is being referred to as "Feathers" during the first show.

Fan filmed footage of the performance of the new song was posted on YouTube was quickly removed by the user. The track may appear on the group's forthcoming follow up to their 2004 album "eMOTIVe".

Last month Howerdel shared the news that the group had inked a new deal for the release of the new album. "We just signed a new record deal with BMG. Looking forward to sharing new music with you soon. New APC-2017!"

advertisement

A Perfect Circle Music, DVDs, Books and more

A Perfect Circle T-shirts and Posters

More A Perfect Circle News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


A Perfect Circle Play New Song At Tour Kick Off Show

A Perfect Circle Releasing First New Album In Over A Decade

A Perfect Circle Add New Date To U.S. Spring Tour

A Perfect Circle May Reveal New Music This Year

A Perfect Circle Announce Spring Tour, Begin New Album

A Perfect Circle Announce First Date Of 2017 Tour

Def Leppard, A Perfect Circle Lead Lineup For Fort Rock Festival

A Perfect Circle Working On New Music, Plan 2017 Tour

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Adds Dates To Book Tour

Josh Freese and Gavin Harrison Supergroup Exovex Release Album


More Stories for A Perfect Circle

A Perfect Circle Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Steve Perry Releasing Solo Album, Reunites With Journey At Rock Hall- Band Calls Metallica Song Theft Reports A Lie- Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves- more

AC/DC and Axl Rose Need To Record Album Says Original Singer- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Leader Paul O'Neill Dead At 61- Journey Wanted Singer Inducted Into Rock Hall- more

Guns N' Roses To Mix Things Up On Upcoming Tour Leg- Black Sabbath Planned To Record Blues Album- Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Double Live Album Announced- more

Page Too:
Videos Of ELO and Pearl Jam Rock Hall Inductions Go Online- Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness- Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album- more

Chris Brown and Lil Wayne Come Up In Drug Trial- Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day- The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line- more

50 Cent Explains Absence From Chris Brown's Tour- Rick Ross Sentenced In Kidnapping and Assault Case- Radiohead Play Rarity At Recent Concert- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Steve Perry Releasing Solo Album, Reunites With Journey At Rock Hall

Band Calls Metallica Song Theft Reports A Lie

Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves In Lawsuit Post

Rush's Geddy Lee Jams With Yes During Rock Hall Induction

Korn Recruit Robert Trujillo's Tween Son For Tour

Of Mice & Men's Austin Carlile Begins Lengthy Spinal Treatment

A Perfect Circle Play New Song At Tour Kick Off Show

Jocelyn & Chris Arndt Recruit Gov't Mule Star For New Song

Dreamcar Streaming New Song 'Born To Live'

Stevie Van Zandt Announce First Solo Album In 18 Years

Thrice Release Music Video For 'Hurricane'

Jethro Tull's Songs From The Wood Anniversary Edition Announced

Warrant Streaming New song 'Devil Dancer'

Mike + The Mechanics' New Album Enters Chart In Top 10

Dan Patlansky Goes Behind The Scenes Of New Single 'Sonnova Faith'

The Sword Announce Their First Live Album

• more

Page Too News Stories
Videos Of ELO and Pearl Jam Rock Hall Inductions Go Online

Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness

Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album

Trisha Yearwood To Miss Show On Garth Brooks Tour

Flobots Streaming New Single 'Carousel'

Patsy Cline Museum Officially Opens In Nashville

Josh Jacobson Launches From The Roots Video Series

Gary Clark Jr Leads Afropunk Brooklyn Lineup

Tee Grizzley Releases Debut Mixtape 'My Moment'

Chris Brown And Lil Wayne Come Up In Drug Trial

Limited-Edition Star Wars Turntable Coming On Record Store Day

The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line Track Streaming

Taylor Swift Return To Country Roots Speculated

Kodak Black Reportedly Accused of Assaulting Female Strip Club Employee

Harry Styles Streaming His Debut Solo Single 'Sign of the Times'

Trace Adkins Releases 'Watered Down' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Travel News, Trips and Tips April 2017

Iron Maiden TBT Month: Number of the Beast

Electric Ray and the Shockers - California Torpedo

Beauty In The Breakdown - NEON

Road Trip: Boise, Idaho's Treefort Music Fest

Mastodon - Emperor of Sand

TBT: Ministry - The Last Sucker

Ships Have Sailed - Whispers EP

RockPile Prog Edition: Steve Hillage- Van Der Graaf Generator- Richard Barbieri

On The Record: The Dollyrots - Whiplash Splash

TBT: Down III Over the Under

Les Bohem - Moved to Duarte

In Tribute: Chuck Berry Live In Chicago

Sad Vacation: The Last Days of Sid and Nancy

Emmet Cahill - Emmet Cahill's Ireland

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.