Adele Breaks Historic Chart Record With 21 Album

"Tapestry" spent an impressive 15 weeks at the top of the chart but also spent 302 consecutive weeks on the Billboard 200 in addition to 16 other appearances for a total of 318 weeks.

King's record was broken by Adele's 21st, which just earned it 319th week on the chart, where it has appeared every week since it entered at No. 1 in March 2011.

While the 319 number is impressive, Adele still has quite a way to go to beat the overall record which is held by the Pink Floyd classic "Dark Side Of The Moon" with 927 weeks.

Other albums will longer records include Journey's Greatest Hits with 454,

Metallica's Black Album with 424, Guns N' Roses' Greatest Hits with 393 and Nirvana's Nevermind with 355.