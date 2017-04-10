Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Band Calls Metallica Song Theft Reports A Lie
04-10-2017
Metallica

Metallica made headlines late last week when several media outlets reported that they were served with a cease and desist letter claiming a song on their latest album was copied from a track from the 1980s metal group Incubus.

Incubus, who changed their name to Opprobrium several years ago when they regrouped following a hiatus, have denied the reports, calling them a lie. The articles were reportedly based a press release that was sent out claiming that an individual from a record label sent Metallica a cease and desist notification late last month, claiming to hold the copyright to the Opprobrium song in question, but the band says that they own the rights to all of their tracks.

Opprobrium addressed the reports with the following Facebook post on Friday (April 7th), 'ATTENTION, ATTENTION to all Metal Magazines around the world and all our fans. It's been circulating that supposedly an 'individual' is claiming that Metallica copied one of our songs called 'Hunger For Power' and that this individual supposedly sent a 'Cease and Desist' to Metallica.

"To all Opprobrium fans and Metallica Fans, we Opprobrium would never send a 'Cease and Desist' to Metallica. We Opprobrium have nothing to do with this. We love Metallica and we are fans of Metallica ourselves. We do not know the reason why this news is spreading. WE LOVE METALLICA and are Fans of Metallica and would never do such a thing against Metallica.

"This individual is claiming that he holds the rights to one of our song ' Hunger For Power', and it's NOT TRUE. We Opprobrium hold ALL the rights to all our songs.

This individual is spreading lies behind our backs. We Opprobrium are surprise concerning this, and are very sad. WE OPPROBRIUM LOVE METALLICA AND WOULD NEVER DO SUCH A THING TO METALLICA. OPPROBRIUM does not support this individual nor are we responsible for the actions taken by this 'individual'.

We Opprobrium are on the side of Metallica and NOT on the side of this individual that is spreading this LIE."

Metallica Music, DVDs, Books and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Metallica Music
