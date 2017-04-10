Bon Jovi Reschedule Two Shows, Cancel One Due to Illness

The group was scheduled to play two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Friday and Saturday but have rescheduled the dates to April 13th and 15th due to the reportedly illness.

While the NYC shows are expected to happen on the new dates, the band's scheduled April 14th concert at the Pepsi Center in Denver was canceled outright with the venue stating the show was pulled "due to unforeseen circumstances".

Most likely it was due to the logistics of the rescheduled Garden shows, but no reason was provided for why the Denver concert was not rescheduled for a different date. The band's Facebook page showed only 58 guests registering their interest in attending the original show.