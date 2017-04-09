Chris Janson Talks Fatherhood With Thomas Rhett

Janson was interviewing him for Radio.com affiliate station KMLE in Phoenix at the ACM Awards' Radio Row. the number one reason I'm proud of him for is not that he's a star, it's because he's about to be a father.

Janson said in the chat that he was proud of his friend: "The number one reason I'm proud of him for is not that he's a star, it's because he's about to be a father."

"Not that that was the first thing you wanted me to bring up today! But I will tell you, it's going to change your life. This is a good Christian man right here!"

Rhett explained his big life change to Janson: "My wife and I tried [to have a baby] for a little while, and nothing happened, and we've always had a heart for adopting. Lauren's mom is adopted and we always knew that we would adopt at one point so we just did it first. We have been in the adoption process for about a year, and then while we were in Africa finalizing a lot of stuff, we found out we were pregnant. Kind of the ultimate cliche." Read more here.