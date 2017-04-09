Chris Stapleton Releasing Two New Albums This Year

Stapleton's highly anticipated From A Room: Volume 1, will arrive May 5, exactly two years to the day since the 2015 release of his double Platinum solo debut Traveller. Later this year, Mercury Records Nashville will release From A Room: Volume 2.

Volume 1 is already available for pre-order. Produced by Grammy-wining Dave Cobb, the first record features eight original songs, as well as a new cover of "Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning." Read more here.