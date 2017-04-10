Flobots Streaming New Single 'Carousel'

Flobots will be celebrating the album release with unique live performance collaboration called DIVISIONS, which will kick off with three shows at Denver's Performing Arts Complex at Pinnacle Charter School on April 14, 15 and 16.

It will then move to the PACE Center (20000 Pikes Peak Avenue, Parker) on April 22 and 23, and then to the Newman Center for the Performing Arts (2344 East Iliff Avenue, Denver) on April 29 and 30. Stream the new song here.