Gary Clark Jr Leads Afropunk Brooklyn Lineup

Organizers have revealed much of the main lineup which will also include Macy Gray, Michael Kiwanuka, Soul Ii Soul, Sza, Willow Smith, Dizzee Rascal, Little Simz, Blitz The Ambassador, The Cool Kids.

Additioanl artists include Princess Nokia, Protoje, Leikeli47, The Skins, Kevin Abstract, Serpentwithfeet, Sam Dew, Shabaka And The Ancestors, Son Little, Pure Disgust. Louder Than Quiet and more.

While more headliners are still to be announced some of the other stages will include Sampha, Thundercat, Sinkane, King, Kaytranada, Nao, Sango, and J Rocc & Karriem Riggins.