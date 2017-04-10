Ghost's Nameless Ghouls Reveal Themselves In Lawsuit Post

The message was posted on guitarist Simon Soderberg's Facebook page and reveals the real names of The Nameless Ghouls that filed the lawsuit include Soderberg (Alpha), Mauro Rubino (Air), Henrik Palm (Eather), Martin Hjertstedt (Earth).

They made the posting last Thursday and wrote in part, "As of yesterday we, four signatories from the band Ghost, have filed a lawsuit with the Linköping District Court. We are suing Tobias Forge ('Papa Emeritus') - the band's lead singer who has also been responsible for the finances of the band since its founding.

"As of the filing of this lawsuit we are requesting that the court, under penalty, oblige Tobias Forge to declare the incomes as well as expenses of the band concerning the years between 2011 and 2016.

"Throughout all the years we have been on tour with Ghost (between 2011-2016 some of us have performed something like 500 shows with the band) and throughout the band's album recordings, we have neither been allowed to share in the profits of the band, nor have we seen any of the incomes accounted for.

"The only thing we have received have been minimal advance payments to allow the band to keep going. This despite the fact that we had an agreement that any profits should be shared fairly between the members of the band.

When we have attempted to raise the issue of the band's finances with Tobias Forge his sole response has been that there are so far no profits to be share, but that everyone will be generously compensated once the band turns a profit.

"The reason that this lawsuit is now being filed is a contract dispute that has escalated during the previous year (2016). Over the last year we have received multiple proposed contracts from Tobias Forge in which he seeks to redefine his role in the band." Read the full statement here.